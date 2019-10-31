On Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary, PM Modi offers tributes at Statue of Unity in Kevadiya

By: |
Updated: October 31, 2019 10:08:54 AM

The 182-metre-tall statue of Sardar Patel was inaugurated by Modi on October 31 last year.

statue of unity, sardar patel, sardar vallabhbhai patel, sardar vallabhbhai patel jayanti, sardar vallabhbhai patel jayanti 2019, national unity day, 31 october 2019, rashtriya ekta diwas, sardar patel jayanti, indira gandhi death, sardar vallabhbhai patel sardar vallabhbhai patel statue, run for unity sardar patel statue, 31 october, 31 october day, sardar vallabhai patel, essay on sardar vallabhbhai patelAs the prime minister offered floral tributes, flower petals were showered on the world’s tallest statue by an Indian Air Force helicopter. (ANI photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the country’s first home minister, at the Statue of Unity here on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas on Thursday. October 31, Patel’s birth anniversary, is celebrated as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) since 2014. As the prime minister offered floral tributes, flower petals were showered on the world’s tallest statue by an Indian Air Force helicopter.

Statue of Unity: World’s tallest statue in India completes a year; top facts

The 182-metre-tall statue of Sardar Patel was inaugurated by Modi on October 31 last year. The PM also administered `national unity pledge’ to the gathering on this occasion. The prime minister watched `Ekta parade’ in which personnel of the Gujarat Police, Jammu & Kashmir Police, Central Reserve Police Force and Border Security Force took part. Mock drill demonstrations were conducted by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), National Disaster Response Force and National Security Guard.

CISF personnel gave a demonstration of how to deal with terrorists at airports, while NDRF demonstrated rescue operations during earthquakes and gas leakage. The NSG presented a demonstration of how to foil a terrorist attack.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. On Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary, PM Modi offers tributes at Statue of Unity in Kevadiya
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition