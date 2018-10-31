Sardar Patel birth anniversary: President Kovind, VP Venkaiah Naidu, Rajnath Singh pay tribute to India’s Iron Man

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. (Photo: Express Archives)

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and a host of dignitaries Wednesday offered floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birthday anniversary. At a special function held at the capital’s Patel Chowk, the President and others paid floral tributes at the statue of India’s first Home Minister on his 143rd birthday anniversary, which is observed as ‘Rashtriya Ekta Divas’. Those who were present on the occasion include Union urban development minister Hardeep Puri, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal besides others.