Sarbanada Sonowal: ‘Judiciary plays important role in good governance’

Taking part at the release of the book Gauhati High Court- History & Heritage at Gauhati High Court premises, Sonowal said that people desire expeditious delivery of justice and the High Court has significantly fulfilled that expectation.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today said that the judiciary plays an important role in establishing good governance and making the society free form corruption.

He said the Gauhati High Court occupies an important position in the justice delivery system of the country, while appreciating the courts role in upholding laws in the state.

Sonowal also called for coordinated efforts of the four pillars of democracy in the country to make the democratic edifice more robust and vibrant.

He lauded the initiatives of Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Ajit Singh in setting up fast track courts to deal with rhino poachers and cases related to atrocities on women.

The newly released book, written by internationally acclaimed writer Padmashree Arup Kumar Dutta from the state, would adequately highlight the glorious journey of Gauhati. High Court during the last seven decades of its existence,

Sonowal said.

He said the book would be made available in all the district libraries so that the young generation and common citizens get an opportunity to acquaint themselves with the rich history and heritage of the state apex court.

Sonowal also recalled the contributions of Tarun Ram Phukan, Nabin Chandra Bordoloi, Gopinath Bordoloi, Rohini

Kumar Choudhury, Bishnuram Medhi and many other legendary personalities in setting the foundation of the Gauhati High

Court.

Supreme Court Justice Ranjan Gogoi said that the book would be a great source of information on the evolution of judicial system of northeast India.

Stating that the Northeastern region is a representation of mini India, justice Gogoi lauded Gauhati High Courts role in upholding the versatility and unique judicial traditions of the region.

Supreme Court Judges Justice Sarad Arvind Bobde, Justice Abhay Manohar Sapre, author Arup Kumar Dutta, Chief

Justice of Kerala High Court Hrishikesh Roy, Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court Ajit Singh, Director General of Publication

Division, Government of India Dr Sadhana Raut, president Gauhati High Court Bar Association Atul Chandra Buragohain

also spoke on the occasion.