Saravana Bhavan owner P Rajagopal suffers heart attack, being kept on ventilator

Founder of popular South Indian food chain ‘Saravana Bhavan’ P Rajagopal. (Photo: IE)

Saravana Bhavan restaurant chain founder and murder case convict P Rajagopal suffered a heart attack on Saturday and is extremely critical, a report in The News Minute said. The news came to light after a petition was filed in the Madras high court requesting permission to move the hotelier to a private hospital citing deterioration in his health.

Rajagopal had surrendered in Chennai on July 9 to serve life term in a murder case after the Supreme Court rejected his plea seeking more time for his treatment. When he arrived to surrender himself, Rajagopal was in an ambulance and had an oxygen mask strapped to his face.

He was taken to a government hospital after being presented in court. Rajagopal was then admitted to the ‘convicts ward’ at the Stanley Medical College Hospital on the doctors advice.

A petition was filed in the Madras High Court on Monday requesting that the 72-year-old be moved to a private hospital for better treatment. The petitioner claimed that Stanley hospital did not have proper facilities to conduct medical tests that had been advised by the doctors.

The petitioner also alleged that Rajagopal’s health started deteriorating after the doctors changed his medicines. He suffered a heart attack on Saturday, news agency PTI reported.

The Resident Medical officer at Stanley Hospital told The News Minute that Rajagopal is in a critical state and has been kept under observation in the ICU. The report also said that the hotelier is currently on the ventilator.

Rajagopal had been sentenced to serve life imprisonment for the murder of a man called Prince Shantakumar in 2001. The sessions court had directed Rajagopal to surrender on July 7.

The motive behind Shantakumar’s murder was that Rajagopal allegedly wanted to marry his wife Jeevajothi. Jeevajothi was the daughter of a former Saravana Bhavan employee. Reports said that Rajagopal pursued and harassed Jevajothi and her husband Shantakumar after being advised by an astrologer.