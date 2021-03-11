  • MORE MARKET STATS

Saradha scam: ED summons TMC MLA Samir Chakraborty, noted painter Suvaprasanna

By:
March 11, 2021 6:48 PM

Sources said Chakraborty has been asked to depose before ED officials on Friday, while Suvaprasanna will face interrogation next Monday.

Thousands of investors have been duped by the Saradha group by means of the fraudulent schemes floated by the firm.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the money laundering aspect of the multi-crore Saradha scam, has summoned TMC MLA Samir Chakraborty and noted painter Suvaprasanna in connection with the case.

Two years ago, Suvaprasanna was interrogated by the CBI for his alleged involvement. Sources in the Enforcement Directorate said Chakraborty had allegedly funded a TV channel with money received from the now-defunct Saradha group.

