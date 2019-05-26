Saradha scam: CBI summons former Kolkata Police chief Rajeev Kumar, asks him to appear before it on Monday

By: |
New Delhi | Updated: May 26, 2019 8:51:12 PM

The agency has alerted all airports and immigration authorities to prevent him from leaving the country.

saradha scam, saradha chit fund scam, cbi, rajeev kumarThe CBI wants custodial interrogation of Rajeev Kumar in connection with Rs 2500 crore Saradha chit fund scam.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday issued a notice to former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar to appear at the Kolkata office on Monday. A CBI team today reached at the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Park Street, Kolkata. The team had also gone to the residence of Kolkata Police Commissioner looking for Rajeev Kumar. This comes hours after the central probe agency issued a Look Out Notice against Kumar whose custodial interrogation it has sought to prevent him from leaving the country.

The agency has alerted all airports and immigration authorities to prevent him from leaving the country and intimate the agency on any possible move. The CBI wants custodial interrogation of Rajeev Kumar in connection with Rs 2500 crore Saradha chit fund scam. He headed the Special Investigation Team of West Bengal Police that probed the case before CBI took over. However, the central probe agency suspected that Kumar withheld some information to save some of the accused.

Earlier, the investigating agency had told the Supreme Court that custodial interrogation of the former Kolkata top cop was necessary as he was not cooperating with the probe. This month, the top court withdrew protection given to Rajeev Kumar from any arrest and had asked the central agency to proceed as per law.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Saradha scam: CBI summons former Kolkata Police chief Rajeev Kumar, asks him to appear before it on Monday
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition