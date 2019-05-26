Saradha scam: CBI summons former Kolkata Police chief Rajeev Kumar, asks him to appear before it on Monday

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday issued a notice to former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar to appear at the Kolkata office on Monday. A CBI team today reached at the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Park Street, Kolkata. The team had also gone to the residence of Kolkata Police Commissioner looking for Rajeev Kumar. This comes hours after the central probe agency issued a Look Out Notice against Kumar whose custodial interrogation it has sought to prevent him from leaving the country. The agency has alerted all airports and immigration authorities to prevent him from leaving the country and intimate the agency on any possible move. The CBI wants custodial interrogation of Rajeev Kumar in connection with Rs 2500 crore Saradha chit fund scam. He headed the Special Investigation Team of West Bengal Police that probed the case before CBI took over. However, the central probe agency suspected that Kumar withheld some information to save some of the accused. Earlier, the investigating agency had told the Supreme Court that custodial interrogation of the former Kolkata top cop was necessary as he was not cooperating with the probe. This month, the top court withdrew protection given to Rajeev Kumar from any arrest and had asked the central agency to proceed as per law.