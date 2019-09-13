Saradha scam: CBI reaches Rajeev Kumar’s residence, asks former Calcutta top cop to appear before it tomorrow

The CBI’s move came within hours of the Calcutta High Court order which withdrew the interim protection from arrest to Rajeev Kumar. (File photo)

Hours after the Calcutta High Court vacated its previous order granting interim protection from arrest to former Calcutta Police chief Rajeev Kumar, the Central Bureau of Investigation today landed at the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Division in Kolkata, which also includes his residence. In a fresh notice to the former city top cop, the probe agency has asked him to appear before it no later than 10 AM tomorrow for further questioning in the Saradha chit fund scam. Kumar was not found at his residence when CBI sleuths reached his office.

The CBI’s move came within hours of the Calcutta High Court order which withdrew the interim protection from arrest to Kumar, who is currently serving as the West Bengal CID Additional Director General. He was earlier part of the special investigation team that was formed by the state government to probe the scam, in which Saradha group of companies have been accused of duping many people to the tune of Rs 2,500 crore, with promises of higher returns.

Later in 2014, the apex court transferred the case to the CBI along with other chit fund cases.On Friday, CBI sleuths reached Kumar’s residence, serving a notice asking the former Kolkata top court to appear before it at 10 am tomorrow morning to appear before the agency. The fresh development has come hours after the Calcutta high court vacated from its previous order of interim protection against him.

As per a PTI report, the CBI sleuths had gone to the official residence of Kumar to mark his attendance as per the order dated May 30, 2019 of the High Court and no notice was served to him. While hearing the case, the court also requested his request to quash a CBI notice that asked him to appear before the CBI for questioning. The agency has questioned a number of people in the case including TMC leaders Derek O’ Brien and Partha Chatterjee.