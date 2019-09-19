Saradha scam: CBI moves Kolkata court seeking arrest warrant against former top cop Rajeev Kumar

The teams of 12 officers have been formed to trace the IPS officer as he is missing and trying to evade the agency’s summon since last week. (File photo)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday urged a Kolkata court to issue an arrest warrant against former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with its probe in the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam.

Meanwhile, four teams of the CBI are conducting searches at multiple locations in the metro city including the IPS mess in Alipur, a luxurious hotel on the EM Bypass side and Kumar’s official residence at 8, Park Street to trace the IPS officer.

Teams involving 12 officers have been formed to trace Rajeev Kumar after he went missing to evade the agency’s summon in the case.

Earlier in the day, the central probe agency asked the Director-General of Police (DGP, West Bengal) Shri Virendra to provide Rajeev Kumar’s contact details. The DGP had informed the CBI that Kumar through his lawyer said that he was on leave till September 25, 2019. The DGP further said that Kumar was exploring legal remedies available to him.

This comes at a time when the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is in the national capital where she met PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

On Monday, a CBI team visited Nabanna, the state secretariat, to hand over a letter to the Chief Secretary Malay Kumar and Home Secretary Alapan Bandhopadhyay to know about the whereabouts of the former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar. The agency had also asked the duo to clarify grounds on which Kumar went on a month-long leave. On Sunday, the CBI officials visited the secretariat and gave two letters in the name of DGP Shri Virendra.

Rajeev Kumar was a part of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed by the state government to probe the ponzi scam before the Supreme Court transferred the case to the CBI in 2014.