Saradha chit fund scam: Vodafone, Airtel’s not cooperating in probe, CBI informs top court

By: | Published: March 29, 2019 12:53 PM

The Supreme Court Friday sought reply form Vodafone and Airtel on a plea by the CBI alleging that they were not cooperating with the investigation in the Saradha chit fund case.

Saradha Chit fund: SC seeks reply from Vodafone, Airtel on CBI’s plea alleging non-cooperation
(Representative image)

The Supreme Court Friday sought reply form Vodafone and Airtel on a plea by the CBI alleging that they were not cooperating with the investigation in the Saradha chit fund case.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi listed the agency’s plea on April 8 after the mobile service providers denied the allegations.

A bench also comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna was told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the CBI that there was complete lawlessness and anarchy in West Bengal.

He said recently police tried to arrest a custom officer for checking the baggage of wife of a TMC leader at the international airport in Kolkata.

He said the complete incident was recorded in the CCTV.

