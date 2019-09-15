Saradha chit fund scam: CBI visits Nabanna to know whereabouts of former Kolkata top cop Rajeev Kumar

The move comes after Kumar, currently, Additional Director General (ADG), CID (Criminal Investigation Department), did not turn up before the central probe agency on Saturday. (ANI Image)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday visited Nabanna, West Bengal secretariat, to hand over letters to know about whereabouts of Kolkata’s former top cop Rajeev Kumar. Former Kolkata top cop was heading the SIT that probed multi-crore Saradha scam. His role is under question and the central probe agency is investigating him.

According to local media reports, two CBI officers visited the secretariat to gave four letters in the name of DGP Virendra, Chief Secretary Malay Kumar and Home Secretary Alapan Bandhopadhyay to know about whereabouts of Rajeev Kumar. The move comes after Kumar, currently Additional Director General in Criminal Investigation Department, did not turn up before the CBI on Saturday.

The IPS officer has reportedly sent an email to the authorities and sought more time to appear before the investigating officer of the case. However, the request has not been accepted yet.

Earlier this week, the Calcutta High Court withdrew its order in which Kumar was given protection from arrest. The court also dismissed Kumar’s plea for quashing of a CBI notice that sought his appearance before the agency in the case. The court observed that it was the duty of each and every responsible officer to assist in the investigation.

After this, the country’s premier investigating agency served notices to Kumar and asked him to appear before the agency on Saturday at 10 am.

Kumar, was a part of the Special Investigation Team constituted by the Mamata Banerjee government to investigate the scam before the apex court transferred the case to the CBI in 2014.