Saradha chit fund: Ex-Kolkata top cop Rajeev Kumar moves SC seeking extension on protection from arrest

Former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar on Monday approached the Supreme Court and sought an extension on the week-long protection given to him by the top court in connection with the Saradha chit fund case. The lawyer representing Kumar sought the matter to be listed for urgent hearing before a vacation bench that included Justices Indira Banerjee and Sanjiv Khanna. The top court on May 17 had given a week\u2019s time to Kumar to appeal to the competent court for legal remedies, however they want an extension of time as lawyers in Kolkata courts are currently on a strike. Kumar's counsel also informed that as the four days have already gone by, they needed more time to call for the competent court in the city. However, the bench replied that since the order was passed by a three-judge bench on May 17, they could appeal to the registry for listing of the case in front of an appropriate bench. "You are a lawyer and you know that CJI is the master of roster," the bench told Kumar's counsel and instead asked him to move to the registry for the matter listing. In May, a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had retracted the protection from arrest given to Kumar on its order passed on February 5. However, the bench said that the protection to former Kolkata police commissioner, Rajeev Kumar, would remain for seven days from May 17 to allow him time to approach the competent court for relief in the matter.