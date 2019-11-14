Saradha case: CBI interrogates IPS officer Arnab Ghosh

By: |
Kolkata | Published: November 14, 2019 3:37:25 PM

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sources said that the officer was questioned at the CBI office in CGO complex in Salt Lake regarding some "missing" articles like a red diary and a pen drive that the central agency had been seeking since the investigation was handed over to it by the Supreme Court.

Saradha case, Arnab Ghosh, IPS Arnab Ghosh, CBI, Saradha case judgementThe SIT was formed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to probe the Saradha chit fund scam before the CBI began an investigation at the orders of the Supreme Court in 2014. (PTI)

IPS officer Arnab Ghosh, one of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) members that initially probed the Saradha scam, was interrogated by the CBI here on Thursday over alleged suppression of evidence. This was the second time that Ghosh was being questioned by the central investigating agency in this connection this year.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sources said that the officer was questioned at the CBI office in CGO complex in Salt Lake regarding some “missing” articles like a red diary and a pen drive that the central agency had been seeking since the investigation was handed over to it by the Supreme Court.

ALSO READ | Karnataka Assembly byelections 2019: BJP ‘rewards’ 13 rebel MLAs day after SC verdict

The SIT was formed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to probe the Saradha chit fund scam before the CBI began an investigation at the orders of the Supreme Court in 2014. As part of the Rs 2,500 crore scam, the Saradha group of companies had allegedly duped lakhs of customers, promising higher rates of returns on their investment.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Saradha case: CBI interrogates IPS officer Arnab Ghosh
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1President’s rule in Maharashtra a ‘scripted act’, alleges Shiv Sena
2Congress leaders remember former PM Jawaharlal Nehru on his 130th birth anniversary
3S Jaishankar will deliver Ramnath Goenka Memorial lecture in Delhi today