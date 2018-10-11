Rampal case Live Updates: Crucial verdict expected today, train services to Hisar affected

The case dates back to 2006, when Rampal criticised a few parts of Arya Samaj which led to violent clashes between the two sects.

A Hisar court is all set to announce the verdict in the Sant Rampal case today. The administration has halted train services to the city from different parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana in a bid to prevent any untoward law and order situation. The case dates back to 2006, when Rampal criticised a few parts of Arya Samaj which led to violent clashes between the two sects. Rampal’s followers started firing at the villagers in Rohtak, Haryana, killing one and injuring 59 others.

In 2014, Rampal failed to appear for the hearing in the case which prompted the court to issue an arrest warrant against him. As the police reached his Ashram, Rampal’s supporters formed a protective ring around him to prevent the arrest, leading to a two-week standoff between the police and over 15,000 followers of his followers, and resulting in the death of six people.

Catch all the Live Updates Here: