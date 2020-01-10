Sanskrit University Varanasi election result: ABVP loses all four seats to NSUI in students’ union poll

By: |
Published: January 10, 2020 1:18:01 PM

The Congress' NSUI has swept the students Union poll Sampurnanand Sanskrit University in Varanasi, defeating the rival ABVP candidates on all four crucial seats.

Sanskrit University VaranasiSanskrit University Varanasi election result: ABVP loses all four seats to NSUI in students’ union poll (file photo)

The Congress’ NSUI has swept the students Union poll Sampurnanand Sanskrit University in Varanasi, defeating the rival ABVP candidates on all four crucial seats. The candidates of BJP-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad were trounced by candidates of National Students Union of India on all four seats of president, vice-president, general secretary and librarian in the varsity students union poll held on Wednesday.

As per the poll results declared on Wednesday by varsity election officer, Professor Shailesh Kumar Mishra, NSUI’s Shivam Mishra won the president’s post by securing 709 votes, defeating ABVP Harshit Pandey who polled only 224 votes.

Chandan Kumar bagged the vice-president’s seat and secured 553 votes while Avinash Pandey won the post of general secretary and got 487 votes. Rajnikant Dubey of NSUI won the librarian’s post by securing 567 votes.

Anurag Shukla was elected unopposed for the representative post of Sahitya Sanskriti Sankaya of the varsity.


University vice-chancellor Professor Rajaram Shukla administered the oath in Sanskrit to the newly elected office bearers.

Out of a total of 1,950 voters, only 991 caste their votes in which 931 were boys and 60 girl students.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Sanskrit University Varanasi election result ABVP loses all four seats to NSUI in students’ union poll
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Worst kind of sexist remarks! BJP hits back at Congress for Nirmala jibe
2‘Ekla cholo re’, says Mamata on CAA, NRC; leaves opposition a divided house
3Centre withdraws VIP security cover of TN Deputy CM O Paneerselvam, MK Stalin