Sanjeev Khanna came to city the day Sheena was killed: Witness

By: | Updated: February 9, 2019 6:43 AM

The prosecution Friday examined Imtiaz Sheikh, the driver of Khanna's friend Balwinder Dhami, before special judge J C Jagdale. He was examined to confirm that Khanna was present in Mumbai the day Sheena was murdered.

A driver working for a friend of Sanjeev Khanna told the special CBI court here Friday that he had dropped Khanna at a hotel in south Mumbai on the day Sheena Bora was killed.

Khanna is a co-accused in the sensational Sheena Bora murder case along with Sheena’s mother Indrani Mukerjea and media baron Peter Mukerjea. Khanna is Indrani’s former husband. The prosecution Friday examined Imtiaz Sheikh, the driver of Khanna’s friend Balwinder Dhami, before special judge J C Jagdale.

He was examined to confirm that Khanna was present in Mumbai the day Sheena was murdered.

Sheena Bora, 24, was allegedly killed on April 24, 2012, by her mother Indrani Mukerjea with the help of others.

Sheikh told the court that as per the instructions of his boss Dhami, he went to pick up Khanna from the airport on April 24, 2012.

“At about 4 to 4.30 pm Sanjeev Khana came out of airport. He told me that he wanted to go to Hill Top Hotel in Worli,” he said.

He dropped Khanna at the hotel, Sheikh added. He also told the court that after coming out of the airport, Khana called someone from his phone and said “I have landed”. To a question, Sheikh said he knew Indrani, as she had stayed as a guest at Dhami’s residence for sometime.

She was introduced to him as Sanjeev Khanna’s wife, he said, adding that after a few days she shifted to Peter Mukerjea’s house in Worli. Peter Mukerjea, Indrani’s estranged husband, too is an accused in the murder case.

