Mukhtar Ansari aide Sanjeev Jeeva shot dead outside Lucknow civil court

As per preliminary reports, the assailants came dressed to the Lucknow court dressed as lawyers.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Sanjeev Jeeva | Lucknow court shootout
Dreaded gangster Sanjeev Jeeva was shot dead at the Lucknow court on Wednesday. (File photo)

Sanjeev Maheshwari, alias Jeeva, a dreaded criminal from western Uttar Pradesh and an accused in several criminal cases, was shot dead at the Lucknow civil court premises on Wednesday. A girl and one police personnel are among those injured in the shootout.

“One criminal named Sanjeev Jeeva was shot today. Two police officials who brought him also sustained injuries. A child was also injured and admitted to trauma centre,” Upendra Kumar Agarwal, Joint Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Lucknow said.

As per preliminary reports, the assailants, who are yet to be identified, came dressed as advocates and fired shots inside the court premises. Visuals showed chaotic scenes at the Lucknow court premises following the shootout.

There is a huge presence of police personnel and senior officers at the spot. The police are yet to confirm the death of the gangster.

“A person opened fire in UP’s Lucknow Civil Court. The injured has been sent to Trauma Centre. We do not have any detail as of now,” the Lucknow DCP said.

Responding to a question on the incident, UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that he wasn’t aware of any such incident but assured that no guilty will be spared.

The reaction came after Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav raised serious questions on the law and order situation in the state under the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government.

“Is it a democracy? The question is not who is being killed but the question is that one is being killed where security is the highest,” Akhilesh said.

More details are awaited.

First published on: 07-06-2023 at 16:51 IST

Stock Market