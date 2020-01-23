Sanjeev Balyan claims ‘perfect cure’ for JNU, Jamia: ‘Reserve 10% seats for Western UP students’

Sanjeev Balyan is the Member of Parliament from Muzaffarnagar. (File Photo/PTI)

Sanjeev Balyan JNU statement: Bharatiya Janata Party MP and Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Sanjeev Balyan stoked controversy on Wednesday when he claimed at a rally in Uttar Pradesh that he had “the perfect cure for JNU and Jamia”. Balyan, the Member of Parliament from Muzaffarnagar, referred to the alleged raising of “anti-national” slogans and incidents of violence reported during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens in varsity campuses.

Addressing a pro-CAA rally in UP’s Meerut, Balyan said the “perfect cure” for students of Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia was to reserve 10 per cent seats for students from western Uttar Pradesh, ANI reported. Defence minister Rajnath Singh and other senior leaders of the party were present at the stage at the time.

“I request Rajnath Singhji. There is only one cure for those who raise anti-national slogans at JNU and Jamia. Grant 10% quota to students from western UP. Nobody will raise anti-national slogans then and everyone will be cured. Nothing else will be needed,” Balyan said.

Both Jamia Milia Islamia, as well as the Jawaharlal Nehru University campuses, have witnessed protests and violence over the implementation of CAA and NRC. While there have been reports of clashes between Left-wing and right-wing aligned groups, the BJP has often alleged that anti-national slogans were raised by JNU students inside the campus.

The unrest on campuses, and the subsequent police action, have drawn immense criticism from both sides of the political spectrum. While the government has blamed the Opposition for using students as shields to create religious unrest, the Opposition parties have slammed the Centre for the use of force and police machinery to crush dissent.

Balyan is no stranger to controversy either. In December, he hinted at the involvement of “children from Madrasas” in violence and arson during anti-CAA protests. Balyan is also an accused in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots cases.