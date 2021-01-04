Sanjay Raut’s wife Varsha appears before Enforcement Directorate in PMC case

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut . (File Photo)

PMC money laundering case: Varsha Raut, wife of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, today appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning. She was summoned thrice by the agency which is probing Rs 4300-crore money laundering case related to PMC. Varsha was summoned by the ED to appear before it in connection with the PMC Bank scam case. It is alleged that Varsha received some funds that were allegedly siphoned from the PMC Bank. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has vehemently denied the allegations and alleged that central agencies were working at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre.

