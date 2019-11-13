Sanjay Raut walks out of hospital, says next Maharashtra CM will be from Shiv Sena

Earlier in the day, the Rajya Sabha MP tweeted the word ‘Agneepath’ thrice, referring to Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s popular poem by the same title. (ANI Image)

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was on Wednesday discharged from the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai where he had been admitted on Monday after he complained of chest pain. Having relentlessly led the Shiv Sena’s cause through the past two weeks since the declaration of election results in Maharashtra, Raut’s first words after walking out of hospital were: “The next Chief Minister will be from Shiv Sena.”

Earlier in the day, the Rajya Sabha MP tweeted the word ‘Agneepath’ thrice, referring to Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s popular poem by the same title. The tweet sought to signify the difficult path ahead for Shiv Sena in the formation of the state government with the help of Congress and National Congress Party (NCP). In a tweet, the Sena leader said, “Agneepath, Agneepath, Agneepath..” Raut was tweeting from his hospital bed over the current political scenario in the state.

अग्नीपथ

अग्नीपथ

अग्नीपथ… — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) November 13, 2019

The 57-year-old politician was admitted in the hospital following chest pain and underwent an angioplasty procedure on Monday. The Rajya Sabha MP is the Executive Editor of Shiv Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamna’.

Efforts to form a government in Maharashtra are still underway despite the imposition of President’s rule in the state on Tuesday. Sharad Pawar-led NCP has formed a committee comprising legislature party head Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal, Nawab Malik and Dhananjay Munde. The committee will decide a ‘common minimum programme’ with Congress before their possible alliance with the Shiv Sena for forming the government.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena contested the October 21 state Assembly elections in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party. However, the partners split after Sena demanded the Chief Minister’s post for 2.5 years and 50:50 division of portfolios.

In the recently held state assembly polls, no party secured an absolute majority to form the government in the state. In the 288-member house, the halfway mark is 145. The BJP has emerged as the single largest party winning 105 seats, Shiv Sena 56 seats, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) 54 seats, Congress 44 seats, and others 30 seats. Both BJP and Sena had contested the elections as allies.