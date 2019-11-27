Don’t be surprised is Shiv Sena comes to power in Delhi too, says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. (File Photo/PTI)

Sanjay Raut latest statement: Excited by his party leading the three-party alliance – Maha Vikas Aghadi – which is forming the goverment in Maharashtra after a month-long drama, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has said that people shouldn’t be surprised if Sena comes to power at the Centre too.

Raut said people laughed at him over his statement that Shiv Sena will form government and have its CM in Maharashtra, but this has happened now.

“People were laughing when I will come to power in Maharashtra, now Shiv Sena’s surya yaan has safely landed on the sixth floor of Mantralaya. Don’t be surprised if our surya yaan lands in Delhi too after this,” Raut was quoted, as saying by news agency ANI.

In a separate interview with India Today TV, Raut said that Ajit Pawar will play a ‘big’ role in the Sena, NCP, Congress alliance in Maharashtra.

WATCH VIDEO: Sanjay Raut says Shiv Sena can form govt in Delhi too

“Dekhiye kitna bada kaam karke aaye hai (Look what big task he has accomplished). He will a play big role in the alliance,” Raut said.

Earlier today, Ajit Pawar sought to clear confusion over his association with NCP and said he was with the party and will remain in it. “I have nothing to say (right now), I will speak at the right time. I had said earlier also, I am in the NCP and I will remain in the NCP. There is no reason to create confusion,” Pawar told reporters outside Maharashtra Assembly where he was greeted by cousin Supriya Sule with a hug.

Ajit Pawar had resigned as Maharashtra deputy CM on Tuesday just around 80 hours after he took oath in a stunning early morning swearing-in ceremony last Saturday.