Sanjay Raut is top Twitter trend as BJP delivers last-minute twist in Maharashtra

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

At Saturday 7 am, senior Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut was a jubilant being as Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP had zeroed-in on the name of Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray for the Maharashtra Chief Minister post. “Whoever is mocked the most, has the last laugh,” Raut wrote on Twitter.

An hour later, Raut had a heartbreak when reports of Devendra Fadnavis taking oath as the Maharashtra CM with the backing of NCP’s Ajit Pawar came. Feeling betrayed, the 58-year-old later said that he was suspicious of Ajit Pawar’s body language from last night.

Sanjay Raut’s Twitter timeline is full of poetries and shayaris which he posted time and again as his party was busy playing hardball for government formation and CM’s post first with the BJP and then with Congress and NCP.

After the overnight coup in Maharashtra, Twitterati responded to Raut in his own poetic style in hilarious ways.

In a twist in the tale, BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as the Maharashtra chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively on Saturday. The dramatic development came a day after Uddhav Thackeray emerged as the Sena-NCP-Congress’ consensus candidate for the top post.

The BJP and the Shiv Sena fought the Maharashtra Assembly polls in an alliance and secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats respectively in the 288-member House. However, the Sena snapped its three-decade-long ties with the BJP after the latter declined to share the chief minister’s post. Pre-poll allies Congress and the NCP won 44 and 54 seats respectively.