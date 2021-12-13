Sanjay Raut, booked over derogatory remark against BJP members, defends statement

Sanjay Raut alleged that some BJP leaders used more objectionable words against women but no case was lodged against them.

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has been booked in Delhi after a BJP leader alleged that he used abusive language against BJP members in a TV interview and threatened them.

Reacting to this, Raut said that the FIR registered was an attempt to pressurise him. He further alleged that some BJP leaders used more objectionable words against women but no case was lodged against them.

“It has been done to defame my party as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Income Tax (I-T), Enforcement Directorate (ED) can not be used against me. FIR registered against me in Delhi has been done with political motives and to suppress my voice. I am an MP (Member of Parliament), it’s not right to encourage some to register false complaints against me,” Sanjay Raut was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Sena MP further said that such words were used for childish politics by some imported BJP leaders in Maharashtra, but the case has been registered in Delhi. “This is similar to SSR (Sushant Singh Rajput) case, where Patna Police registered case about what happened in Mumbai. Have the hands of the law become so long during this regime?” he added.

FIR registerd agnst me for the use of word Chutiya,tht means Stupid as per hindi dictionaries.Inspite of ths,if a case is registrd thn it's nothing bt an attmpt to pressurize me! BTW,sm BJP leadrs hv usd more objctionble words agnst women leadrs,hvn't heard of such FIR agnst thm — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) December 13, 2021

The FIR was registered based on a complaint submitted by BJP National General Secretary Deepti Rawat Bhardwaj on December 9 at Mandawali police station.

In her complaint, she has alleged that in an interview telecast on a Marathi news channel on December 9, Raut made “shocking comments” against BJP workers. She further alleged that he issued threats against “the life and limb of BJP political workers” and also used abusive language.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against Raut under section 500 (punishment for defamation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), a senior Delhi police officer said.