Sanjay Nirupam stokes controversy, says reports of assassination plot planted whenever Modi’s popularity declines

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam (ANI)

Casting doubt over the veracity of the alleged plot to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress today said that ‘planting’ such reports is an ‘old Modi tactic’ whenever his popularity is down. Party leader and head of its Maharashtra unit Sanjay Nirupam said there is need to probe how much truth is there in it this time. “I am not saying this is completely untrue but it has been PM Modi’s old tactic, since he was CM, whenever his popularity declines, news of an assassination plot is planted. So it should be probed how much truth is in it this time,” Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam told ANI.

Earlier, the Pune Police had informed a court about an email that allegedly suggested a plot to kill the PM. A day after the police nabbed five persons for alleged Maoist links on Thursday, it began probing a seized email hinting at plans to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi in “another Rajiv Gandhi type incident” by “targeting his roadshows”. Requesting the court for police custody of the five accused, who have earlier been booked under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, lawyer Ujjwala Pawar told a Pune court on the information gathered from a seized material.

During the hearing, the lawyer, without naming Modi, told the court about the communication that apparently spoke of “another Rajiv Gandhi type incident”. Pawar has submitted a letter to the court, which the police claim to have recovered from one of the accused person’s laptop. The police suspect that letter was from a senior member of the banned CPI(Maoists). The police have claimed that five accused were also behind Elgaar Parishad, held in Pune on December 31 last year. The probe is on to check whether the speech delivered in the meeting has anything to do with violence in Koregaon Bhima next day.

Sources in the police have claimed that, “there is mention in this (seized) communication that Modi has successfully established BJP government in more than 15 states, that if this pace continues, then it would mean immense trouble for the Maoist party on all fronts, and that they were thinking along the lines of another Rajiv Gandhi type incident… that targeting his roadshows could be an effective strategy”.