Sanjay Nirupam mocks Milind Deora’s resignation as Mumbai Congress chief, cautions party against such leaders

Sanjay Nirupam slams Milind Deora for his resignation as Mumbai Congress chief and seeking a larger role in the party at national level.

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Sunday questioned the decision of his party colleague Milind Deora to resign as Mumbai Congress chief, more than a month after the party’s loss in the Lok Sabha elections. He said that by recommending setting up of a three-member panel to oversee the city party unit, Deora wants to keep the control of the party in his hands. Casting aspersions at Deora’s intent behind the resignation, Nirupam sought to corner his colleague and charged him of drama for a bigger role on the national level.

Without naming Deora, Nirupam in a tweet cautioned the party leadership against such leaders. He chided that the Congress lost in Mumbai under Deora’s leadership but the leader wants promotion in the party.

“A resignation comes with a feeling of sacrifice. But here, a moment later, a ‘national-level’ position is being sought. Is this a resignation or a ladder to climb up? The party should be cautious with such ‘hard-working’ people,” Nirupam tweeted in Hindi.

Nirupam was removed from the post of Mumbai Congress chief just a few weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. He was replaced by Deora. Both Nirupam and Deora unsuccessfully contested the 2019 general elections from Mumbai Northwest and Mumbai South, respectively. The Congress lost all the six Mumbai parliamentary constituencies to the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance.

Nirupam’s attack on Deora came within hours of Deora announcing his resignation after a meeting with Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who had resigned as Congress chief on May 25 following the party’s loss in the Lok Sabha elections. A spate of resignations following Rahul’s decision have followed. Over 200 Congress leaders have resigned from their posts in solidarity. .

“I had accepted MRCC president-ship in the interest of uniting the party. I felt I should also resign after meeting Rahul Gandhi,” Deora said in a statement. He suggested the setting up of a three-member panel to oversee the functioning of the party, adding that he was looking forward to playing a role at the national level to help stabilise the party.

The spat between Nirupam and Deora is not new and dates back to February when Deora made statements critical OF Nirupam who was then the Mumbai Congress president. When the Congress leadership replaced Nirupam with Deora ahead of the elections, Nirupam had expressed displeasure over the decision and held Deora responsible for his removal from the post.