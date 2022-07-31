scorecardresearch

Top ITBP officer Sanjay Arora to be new police commissioner of Delhi

Arora will succeed Rakesh Asthana, a Gujarat-cadre IPS officer who had also served as the Special Director of CBI.

Sanjay Arora is Delhi's new Police Commissioner. (Express)

Sanjay Arora, a Tamil Nadu-cadre IPS officer, currently serving as Director General of the ITBP, was on Sunday appointed the Commissioner of Delhi Police. Arora will succeed Rakesh Asthana, a Gujarat-cadre IPS officer. According to an official order, the competent authority has approved the inter-cadre deputation of Arora to the AGMUT cadre. Arora, a 1989 batch IPS officer, will take charge on Monday and will continue till further order. 

