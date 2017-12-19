Sani Peyarchi 2017: Huge gathering of devotees at Saneeswaran temple in Thirunallar

Widespread security arrangements have been made anticipating large crowd during Sani Peyarchi

Sani Peyarchi 2017: Lakhs of devotees thronged the Saneeswaran temple at Thirunallar of Karaikal region in Puducherry on the occasion of ‘Sani Peyarchi’. Elaborate security arrangements were made in view of a large number of devotees attending the Sani Peyarchi which falls once in two-and-a-half years. According to a UNI report, more than 1500 police personnel and 150 plain-clothes men have been deployed for security due to the huge turn out at the festival. As per the report, about five lakh devotees have attended the ceremonies at the temple so far. Earlier, rail users and passengers associations had appealed to the railway authorities to operate special trains to Karaikal from various destinations in view of Sani Peyarchi.

Two dedicated control rooms have also been opened — one at the temple and the other at Nalankulam, to ensure miscreants don’t have a free run. As per media reports, the Puducherry police deployed 350 surveillance cameras — 200 in the temple and its vicinity and 150 elsewhere in the town. This time around the police have also planned to make use of two or three drones fitted with cameras as an additional security measure. However, no concrete information has been received on this information so far.

It is to be noted that Saturn stays in one house for about 2.5 years. It takes 30 years for Saturn to go once around the zodiac cycle. When it moves to the next house it is termed as Sani Peyarchi which renders ill effects for the natives. Saturn is a planet that is visible to the naked eye. It is noted for its beautiful rings. The planet Saturn is called as Sani in the colloquial language. The transit of planets through the zodiac cycle reportedly affects our lives according to astrology.

This year Saturn transits from ‘Viruchigam’ (Scorpio) to ‘Dhanusu’ (Sagittarius) and the ritual is scheduled to be performed at Thirunallar Sri Saneeswara Bhagavan temple succeeding five Saturdays, on December 19, 23, 30, 2017 and January 6, and 13, 2018.