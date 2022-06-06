Sangrur Lok Sabha byelection 2022: Congress fields Dalvir Singh Goldy against AAP’s Gurmail Singh, BJP names Kewal Dhillon

Punjab’s principal opposition party Congress on Sunday fielded former legislator Dalvir Singh Goldy against ruling Aam Aadmi Party’s district in-charge, Gurmail Singh for the June 23 Sangrur Lok Sabha by-elections. On the other hand, the BJP has named former MLA Kewal Dhillon for the Sangrur byelection. Both Goldy and Dhillon will be filing their nominations on Monday which is the last date for its submission.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Goldy said, “I feel I can strongly raise the voice of the people of Sangrur for its overall development.”

BJP’s pick Dhillon was one of the four Congress leaders to have joined BJP on Saturday in the presence of Union ministers Gajendar Singh Shekhawat and Som Parkash. Punjab BJP’s Sunil Jakhar, who had also resigned from the Congress last month, was also present at the induction. Dhillon was also the former MLA from Barnala.

The bypoll in Sangrur was necessitated after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann won the Assembly polls from the seat earlier this year. Previously, Mann had won Lok Sabha elections in Sangrur in 2019 as well as 2014. Mann had defeated Dhillon, who was then in Congress, by a huge margin in 2019. In the 2022 Assembly elections, Mann had defeated the incumbent MLA Goldy from Dhuri. AAP candidate Singh had filed his nomination on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has decided to go with Kamaldeep Kaur from the Sangrur constituency for the June 23 byelection. Kaur is the sister of Balwant Singh Rajoana, who is convicted for the murder of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh.

The counting of votes is slated to take place on June 26.

(With inputs from PTI)