Sangh, BJP hit back at Congress over Mallikarjun Kharge’s ‘RSS like poison’ remark

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have come down heavily on senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kahrge over his remark calling the Sangh a ‘poison’. While the BJP said that speaking in favour of ISIS and Muslim Brotherhood suits the Congress party, the Sangh advised the grand old party not to drag it into its politics.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Thursday told reporters that Kharge is a senior leader of the Congress and should think twice before speaking anything about the RSS or any other organisation.

Calling the RSS is an outfit of nationalists, he said, “Mallikarjun Kharge is taking lessons from Rahul Gandhi. A few days ago, Rahul Gandhi was speaking in favour of ISIS and was comparing RSS with Muslim Brotherhood. Today, when Mallikarjun Kharge is calling the RSS a ‘poison’, he should at least once have given a thought that when people in Kerala were suffering due to flood, RSS people were involved in the relief work. Is this a poison, doing a good work is a poison for him? And those who are spewing venom, hugging Pakistan Army chief Qamar Bajwa, are good for them. Speaking in favour of ISIS, calling Zakir Naik a messenger of peace suits them. This is very unfortunate.”

RSS leader Indresh Kumar also slammed the Congress for the remarks. He said that Sangh is an organisation of nationalists and it is involved in a humanitarian movement. He said that the Congress party should carry out political fights with the BJP and not drag others.

“RSS is a humanitarian movement and its ideology is spreading across the world, this is a fact. I pray to God to give them (Congress) some sense and they should stop spewing venom. If they (Congress) want to do politics, they should do it with the BJP and other political parties,” he said.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge had on Wednesday said that the “philosophy of RSS is like poison for the nation, the society, and the Dalits” and advised Rahul against accepting an invitation of the RSS if extended to him for its September event.

“RSS is like a poison. They are trapping him by forcing him to drink poison by extending the invite. There is no need to drink poison,” Kharge had said while referring to media reports suggesting RSS may invite Rahul Gandhi to attend its chief Mohan Bhagwat’s three-day lecture ‘Future of Bharat: An RSS perspective’ in September in Delhi.

“Our (Congress’s) fight is not against Modi, but against the RSS ideology, which he is promoting,” he had said.

Kharge’s remarks came amid reports that Rahul Gandhi may refuse to accept an invitation if extended to him by the RSS to attend its event at Vigyan Bhawan scheduled from September 17 to 19 in Delhi. Earlier, Sonia Gandhi had also declined a similar invite from the RSS when she was the president of Congress.

Rahul, who took charge of the Congress party last year, has launched scathing attacks on the Sangh. In an interaction during his Europe tour recently, he had compared the RSS to Muslim Brotherhood.