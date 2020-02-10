Sangam Vihar election result: Congress fields Kirti Azad’s wife against AAP’s Dinesh Mohaniya, JDU’s SCL Gupta

Poonam Azad is the wife of Congress leader Kirti Azad. She is contesting from Sangam Vihar.

The Sangam Vihar Vidhan Sabha seat is one of the 70 Assembly seats in Delhi. It is apart of the South Delhi parliamentary constituency. The Congress has fielded Poonam Azad from here. Poonam is the wife of the party’s campaign committee chairman Kirti Azad, a three-time MP from Bihar’s Darbhanga. Kirti Azad joined the Congress ahead of the general elections last year after the BJP denied him a ticket to contest. The Congress fielded him from the Dhanbad Lok Sabha seat but lost to BJP’s Pashupati Nath Singh.

Poonam Azad was earlier in the Bharatiya Janata Party. She contested elections against Congress’ Sheila Dikshit from New Delhi seat in 2003. She was then serving as the spokesperson of the Delhi BJP. She, however, joined the Aam Aadmi Party later in November 2016. Within a year, she quit the party and joined the Congress.

The BJP has given this seat to its ally Janata Dal (United). The party led by Nitish Kumar has fielded Shiv Charan Lal Gupta from here. Gupta won from here in 2008 as a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate, defeating Congress’ Amod Kumar Kanth by nearly 4,000 votes.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party has fielded incumbent MLA Dinesh Mohaniya. In the last two elections held in 2015 and 2013, Dinesh Mohania had won from here, defeating Gupta on both the occasions. The contest will be interesting to watch with Azad throwing his weight behind his wife for the elections. Azad, a former cricketer, was considered a safe bet for the BJP in Darbhanga until he rebelled against former FM late Arun Jaitley. His statements against the BJP leadership later saw his exit from the party.

The Sangam Vihar Vidhan Sabha came into existence in 2008 as a part of the implementation of the recommendations of the Delimitation Commission of India. The Sangam Vihar assembly seat has a total number of 1,63,982 voters. The constituency had seen 66.68 per cent voting in 2015.