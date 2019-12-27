Sandeep Dikshit shocker: Congress leader says ‘more than half of police force corrupt’

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit. (Photo/ANI)

Sandeep Dikshit shocking statement: In remarks that could trigger a controversy, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Friday said that ‘more than half of our police force is corrupt’. Dikshit, son of late Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, went on to add that a few organisations ‘hide their dirty secrets’ by claiming to be nationalists.

“More than half of our police force is corrupt. Now, how do they erase the allegation of corruption? The first thing they do is they pick up a nationalistic slogan and show everyone their love for the nation. After this, nobody can question them,” news agency ANI quoted Dikshit, as saying.

“The more corrupt an organisation is, the more nationalistic they will be,” he added.

“I said most of them (police) are corrupt, didn’t say all are corrupt. Politicians are answerable to ppl,same way public services are answerable too. When police doesn’t function neutrally, then people feel police isn’t fulfilling its responsibility as per Constitution,” Dikshit clarified later.

The former Delhi MLA’s remarks targetting the police force came a day after the Congress criticised Army Chief General Bipin Rawat for condemning leaders for provocating the ongoing protests across the country over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“Leadership is all about leading. When you move forward, everybody follows… But leaders are those who lead people in the right direction. Leaders are not those people who lead people in inappropriate directions, as we are witnessing in a large number of university and college students, the way they are leading masses of crowds to carry out arson and violence in our cities and towns. This is not leadership,” General Rawat had said while speaking at an event in Delhi on Thursday.

This is not for the first time that Sandeep Dikshit has issued a controversial statement against the men in khaki. In 2017, he had referred to the Army Chief as “sadak ka gunda” (roadside goon) only to offer an apology later.

Dikshit had also termed the Balakot air strike against Pakistan as “government’s drama”. “If the surgical strike was effective, Pakistan would be standing down. So one thing is clear, government’s drama has not at all been effective, we need to think of another solution,” Dikshit had said inviting a sharp reaction from the BJP.