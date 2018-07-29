‘Sand mafia’ attacks two scribes in Punjab

The scribes of a private news channel had received information that illegal mining was active in village Tharewala. (Representational photo: Reuters)

Two journalists were today injured after being allegedly attacked by the sand mafia in Jalalabad sub-division here, while reporting on illegal mining, police said.

The scribes of a private news channel had received information that illegal mining was active in village Tharewala, they said.

As the duo reached the site and began recording the illegal activity, a group of unidentified people thrashed them and broke their video camera, they added.

Bleeding profusely, the scribes managed to escape the spot and got themselves admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

They later lodged a complaint at the office of the deputy superintendent of police.

Senior officials including Amarjit Singh Sidhu, DSP Jalalabad reached the spot and took stock of the situation.

Sidhu said police had recorded the statement of the media persons and “will nab the accused soon”.