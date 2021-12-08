Samyukta Kisan Morcha to meet tomorrow to decide on ending protest after consensus on fresh proposal by government

The SKM has also formed a five-member panel for a dialogue with the Centre regarding pending demands of farmers.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) today said that it will hold a meeting tomorrow to decide about the future course of the protest. The move comes after the farmer union leaders reached on a consensus over a revised draft proposal of the Centre related to their pending demands. However, they demanded that formal communication on government letterhead about the proposal.

BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni today said that farmers have accepted the revised draft given by the Centre. “We will hold a meeting again tomorrow as soon we receive a formal letter from Centre. Protest is still underway,” he said. Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said that the farmer leaders are yet to take a final call whether to keep the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on the agenda in discussions with the Centre.

Chaduni had earlier informed that the previous draft from the central government on pending demands was not acceptable to them following which a fresh proposal was received from the Centre today.

“No decision has been taken yet on calling off the agitation. Another meeting of SKM will be to be held tomorrow (Thursday) at 12 noon,” Chaduni said at a press conference after a meeting of the SKM core committee.

The SKM said in a statement that a formal communication signed on the government’s letterhead is awaited and the farmer leaders will meet again tomorrow at twelve noon, at Singhu Border, to take a formal decision thereafter to lift the morchas.

The SKM has also formed a five-member panel for a dialogue with the Centre regarding pending demands of farmers including legal guarantee on MSP, withdrawal of cases against farmers registered during the movement and compensation to kins of farmers who died during the agitation. Another farmer leader and SKM’s five-member committee member, Yudhvir Singh told PTI, “The ball is now in the government’s court and a final decision will be taken tomorrow.”

On November 29, a bill was passed in Parliament to repeal the three contentious farm laws, one of the main demands of the protesting farmers. But the stalemate continues with the protesters demanding that the government fulfil their other demands that included a legal guarantee on MSP and withdrawal of cases against farmers.