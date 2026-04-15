Bihar has entered a new political phase as senior BJP leader Samrat Choudhary took the oath as state’s 24th Chief Minister on Wednesday. The swearing-in ceremony was held at Lok Bhavan in Patna and attended by several prominent leaders from the alliance.

Patna, Bihar: Samrat Choudhary takes oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar He becomes the first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Minister of Bihar following the resignation of Nitish Kumar. pic.twitter.com/HSvVOHM08j — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2026

The leadership change follows the resignation of Nitish Kumar, Bihar’s longest-serving chief minister, who stepped down after being sworn in as a Rajya Sabha member. On his final day in office, Kumar paid tribute to BR. Ambedkar and chaired a farewell cabinet meeting before submitting his resignation to Governor Syed Ata Hasnain. He extended his “full cooperation and guidance” to the incoming government.

Among those present at the swearing-in ceremony were BJP national president Nitin Nabin, Union minister JP Nadda and NDA allies including Chirag Paswan and Jitan Ram Manjhi, signalling a united front as the new government takes shape.

Who are Bihar’s new Deputy CMs?

JD(U) leaders Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav will be sworn-in as deputy chief ministers today. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister-designate Vijay Choudhary expressed gratitude to former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Thanking Nitish Kumar for putting his trust in him, Choudhary said that “whatever position” is given to him in the state cabinet is due to the trust Nitish Kumar placed in him.

“I express my gratitude to Nitish Kumar for this responsibility. Whatever position I am getting is being given on the trust of Nitish Kumar. Just like we served the people of Bihar with sincerity along with Nitish Kumar,” the Bihar minister and Janata Dal (United) leader told media. Confirming loyalty to Kumar, the Bihar minister said, “Today Nitish Kumar might not be in this position, but he is still our neta. We will walk on the path he has told us and work with sincerity for the people of Bihar.”

Major political shift in Bihar

Samrat Choudhary’s elevation marks a historic moment, as Bihar gets its first Chief Minister from the BJP. Previously serving as Deputy Chief Minister, he was unanimously elected leader of the NDA legislative party, with Kumar present during the meeting. Soon after, Choudhary met Governor Hasnain to formally stake claim to form the government.

Samrat Choudhary joined the BJP in 2017 after spending nearly 12 years with the RJD and JD(U). He was appointed Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister in January 2024. The Tarapur MLA is now elected as the leader of the NDA legislature party.

Choudhary thanked the BJP’s central leadership for placing their trust in him and assigning him the responsibility of leading the party’s legislature wing in Bihar. “For me, this is not merely a position, but an opportunity to serve the people of Bihar and to fulfill their trust and aspirations. I resolve to live up to the expectations of every citizen with complete dedication, commitment, and integrity,” he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).