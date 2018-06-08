Sampark for Samarthan: BJP President Nitin Gadkari meets Salman, Salim Khan

The ‘Sampark for Samarthan’ (contact for support) campaign was launched to mark the four years of Modi government last month. (ANI)

Union minister Nitin Gadkari today met Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan, a noted script writer, at their residence here as part of the BJP’s “contact for support” campaign. The former BJP president presented to Salim Khan some booklets highlighting the achievements of the Modi government in the last four years. The meeting that took place at ‘Galaxy’, Khan’s apartment in Bandra, lasted for 30 minutes. Gadkari was accompanied by Raj Purohit, a senior party leader from Mumbai. “Met Sri Salim Khan ji and Salman Khan as part of Sampark for Samarthan campaign.

Have discussed the achievement and initiative of Modi government in last 4 years,”the Union minister tweeted after the meeting. Though Salim Khan and Salman did not comment or tweet about the meeting, Gadkari’s post was liked by the father-son duo.

The ‘Sampark for Samarthan’ (contact for support) campaign was launched to mark the four years of Modi government last month. As many as 4,000 functionaries of the party will contact one lakh people, who are recognised names in their fields, to inform them about the government’s works during its four year tenure. Two days back, BJP chief Amit Shah had called on actor Madhuri Dixit and industrialist Ratan Tata in Mumbai as part of the initiative.