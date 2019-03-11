Samjhauta Express blast case: Panchkula court reserves verdict for March 14

Blasts and subsequent fire in Samjhauta Express near

Panipat in Haryana killed 68 people on February 18, 2007. (File Photo)

Samjhauta Express blast case: A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Panchkula on Monday deferred the verdict in the 12-year-old Samjhauta Express blast case till March 14. The court was expected to pronounce its verdict today, however, it put off the matter after a Pakistani citizen deposed before the court that her father was one of the victims and that more witnesses should be produced in the court.

The NIA had named eight persons as accused in its chargesheet.

While the main accused Sunil Joshi was killed in December 2007, four accused Swami Aseemanand, Lokesh Sharma, Kamal Chauhan (Rajinder Chaudhary have been asked to be present in the court when the verdict is announced. Aseemanand is out on bail while the other three are under judicial custody.

The NIA, in its investigation, had concluded that improvised explosive devices were used to trigger blasts in Samjhauta Express which caused fire in two bogies. The incident took place near Panipat in Haryana on the night of February 18, 2007.

Samjhauta Express, named after the Hindi word ‘agreement’, comprises six sleeper coaches and an AC 3-tier coach. The train service was started on July 22, 1976 under the Shimla Agreement that settled the 1971 war between India and Pakistan.

(With inputs from PTI)