Sameer Wankhede’s wife says FIR lodged against Nawab Malik, NCB officer’s father calls minister ‘Raavan’

NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede’s wife on Wednesday said that an FIR has been registered against Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik for allegedly making personal attacks on her husband, who is leading the probe in the cruise drugs case in which actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been arrested. Kranti Redkar told reporters that the family has filed a complaint against Nawab Malik at Oshiwara police station.

This came after Malik, who has been tweeted a copy of the latter’s marriage certificate, and his photograph with his first wife, Shabana Quraishi, at their wedding. “This is the ‘Nikah Nama‘ of the first marriage of ‘Sameer Dawood Wankhede’ with Dr. Shabana Quraishi,” Malik wrote in the tweet.

Redkar said that while the while Nihaahnama was correct, Wankhede never changed his religion legally. She also said that the NCB officer’s birth certificate shared by Malik was wrong, adding that an FIR has been registered against Malik.

“Nikahnama is correct. Nikah happened but Sameer legally didn’t change his religion, caste. It was just a formality as my mother-in-law was Muslim and for her happiness, nikah happened. Birth certificate shared by Nawab Malik wrong,” Kranti said.

“By sharing our personal photos Nawab Malik is acting against constitutional oath he took. We’ll take legal action against him,an FIR has been registered. His only motive is to remove Sameer Wankhede from his post so that his son-in-law could be saved,” she added.

Meanwhile, Malik He maintained that his tweets about Sameer Wankhede were not about religion but to bring to light the fraudulent means that Wankhede allegedly used to obtain a caste certificate to get into the Indian Revenue Service (IRS).

Hitting back, Wankhede dared the minister to show a proof that he converted his religion. “I am a Hindu from birth and I come from a Dalit family. I am a Hindu today also. I have never undergone any sort of religious conversion. India is a secular nation and I am proud of it,” he said.

“My father is a Hindu and my mother was a Muslim. I love them both. My mother wanted me to follow Muslim customs for my marriage. But the same month, I got my marriage registered under the Special Marriage Act… because when people from two different religions get married, the marriage is registered under this Act,” Wankhede added.

“Later, we got divorced legally. If I have converted to another religion… Nawab Malik should show the certificate… a proof. My father will show the marriage certificate under the Special Marriage Act,” the NCB officer said.

Wankhede’s father said that Malik was targeting his son because his son-in-law was arrested by the NCB in the drugs case. He also said that if Malik continues to target his family, they will move the court.

“We face life threats. He (Nawab Malik) is an influential figure and is like ‘Raavan’- has 10 hands, 10 mouths, money, can do anything…I am a Dalit, how can my son be Muslim? My wife was Muslim,” he said.

“Our personal life has been invaded. If he (Nawab Malik) keeps targetting us, we’ll file defamation case…will move court. Since his son-in-law was arrested in a drug case, he is targeting us,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday refused to grant an urgent hearing to a PIL that sought directions to Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik to refrain from making any comments against the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in light of the drugs case in which actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is an accused.