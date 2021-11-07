Sameer Wankhede’s father files Rs 1.25 crore defamation suit against Maha minister Nawab Malik

Sameer Wankhede, who has been at the centre of a political storm, was removed as the investigating officer in the drugs-on-cruise case on Friday. The case is now being probed by the NCB's Delhi unit.

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede’s father, Dhyandev Kachruji Wankhede, has filed a defamation suit against Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik in Bombay High Court. The matter is likely to be heard on Monday.

Seeking a compensation of Rs 1.25 crore, the NCB officer’s father has alleged that Malik’s personal remarks against Wankhede, who was leading the probe in the drugs-on-cruise case involving Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, have caused “irreparable loss, damage, harm, prejudice to the name, character, reputation and societal image of plaintiff and his family members”.

Wankhede’s lawyer, Arshad Shaikh, said Malik has been calling the Wankhede family “fraud and questioning their religious beliefs, saying they are not Hindus”. He added that Malik was calling everybody (in the Wankhede family) a fraud. Literally, on a daily basis,” and destroying the practice of his daughter Yasmin, who is a criminal lawyer and does not appear in narcotics cases.

Dhyandev has sought a permanent injunction restraining Malik, his party members and all others acting under or on his instructions from publishing, writing or speaking in the media about him and his family members.

He has also urged the high court to declare Malik’s remarks made against the NCB officer and his family, made in press releases or interviews or social media, as “tortious and defamatory in nature”.

Sameer, who is facing several allegations including bribery and extortion, was on Friday removed as the lead investigator in the cruise drugs bust case. He will, however, continue as the Mumbai zonal director of the anti-drug agency.

The drugs bust case along with five other cases, including the ones involving NCP leader Nawab Malik’s son-in-law Sameer Khan and actor Armaan Kohli, have been transferred from NCB’s Mumbai unit to Delhi branch.

On Friday, Malik said he was not an investigating officer of these cases, adding that he was a supervisory officer as a zonal director and his role will continue to be the same.

Meanwhile, Malik said skeletons will tumble out in the probe. “I had demanded an S.I.T probe to investigate Sameer Dawood Wankhede for kidnapping of & ransom demand from Aryan Khan. Now 2 SITs are constituted (state & centre), let us see who brings out the skeletons from the closet of Wankhede and exposes him and his nefarious private army,” the senior Maharashtra minister tweeted.