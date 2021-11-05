Sameer Wankhede removed from Aryan Khan case probe, says he sought for transfer

Sameer Wankhede refuted reports that he has been removed from investigation in the Aryan case. He said the new move is about coordination between NCB teams of Mumbai and Delhi.

Sameer Wankhede, who is facing several allegations including bribery and extortion, has been removed as the lead investigator in the cruise drugs bust case involving actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. Wankhede will, however, continue Mumbai zonal director of the anti-drug agency.

The drugs bust case along with five other cases, including the ones involving NCP leader Nawab Malik’s son-in-law Sameer Khan and actor Armaan Kohli, have been transferred from NCB’s Mumbai unit to Delhi branch.

Deputy DG, South-Western Region, Mutha Ashok Jain said that this was an administrative decision, adding a team of Delhi NCB is arriving in Mumbai on Saturday to probe six cases from the zone, including the Aryan Khan cruise drugs case.

Meanwhile, Wankhede refuted reports that he has been removed from investigation in the Aryan case. He said the new move is about coordination between NCB teams of Mumbai and Delhi. The Indian Express quoted the NCB official saying that he had earlier sought for the cases to be transferred.

“I have not been removed from investigation. It was my writ petition in court that the matter be probed by a central agency. So Aryan case and Sameer Khan case are being probed by Delhi NCB’s SIT. It’s a coordination between NCB teams of Delhi and Mumbai,” he said.

Late last month, the Maharashtra government had told the Bombay High Court that it will not arrest NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede without giving him prior notice of three working days in connection with allegations of extortion and corruption levelled against him.

Wankhede had approached the High Court seeking transfer of the Mumbai Police’s probe into complaints of alleged extortion against NCB officers, including himself, to the CBI.

The NCB had arrested actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and at least 19 others in the drugs on cruise case on the intervening night of October 2-3 and Wankhede is facing a departmental vigilance probe after an independent witness in the case claimed extortion bid by those involved.