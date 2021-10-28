Sameer Wankhede moves HC seeking interim protection against arrest, Maha govt says will give 72 hours prior notice

Wankhede also filed a petition in Bombay High Court over the inquiry against him by Maharashtra government, demanding a probe by CBI or any central agency in the matter.

Narcotics Control Bureau zonal director Sameer Wankhede on Thursday moved the Bombay High Court seeking interim protection against arrest by Mumbai Police. The Maharashtra government has informed the court that it will give prior notice of 72 hours if it registers an FIR against Wankhede.

“There are four different complaints against Sameer Wankhede. An ACP level officer is heading the enquiry which has just begun. We have not registered any FIR against Wankhede yet so the application is at premature stage. As the petition is in respect to Prevention of Corruption Act, we will give prior notice of 72 hours if we will register an offence under the Act,” Maharashtra government’s lawyer said.

Wankhede also filed a petition in Bombay High Court over the inquiry against him by Maharashtra government, demanding a probe by CBI or any central agency in the matter.

Mumbai Police has deputed police officers for enquiry into complaints of alleged extortion against NCB officers including zonal director Sameer Wankhede in the drugs bust case involving Aryan Khan.

Police are conducting inquiry into four complaints, filed by independent witness in the NCB case Prabhakar Sail, lawyers Sudha Dwivedi and Kanishka Jain, and Nitin Deshmukh, he said. All the complaints have been clubbed together. On Tuesday and Wednesday, police recorded Sail’s statement.

On Wednesday, NCB Deputy Director General-northern region Gyaneshwar Singh said his team recorded the statement of Wankhede for more than four hours as part of a vigilance probe into allegations of extortion in the drugs case, while the controversy surrounding the IRS officer took a new turn when the qazi who performed his first marriage in 2006 said he was a Muslim at that time, a claim denied by his family.

Wankhede asserted that he never converted to Islam and he belonged to a Hindu caste. He said his first marriage was registered under the Special Marriage Act within a month. “The process of divorce was also completed as per the Special Marriage Act. I was never converted to Islam and I belong to a Hindu caste of my family,” Wankhede claimed.

A five-member vigilance probe team, which landed in Mumbai in the morning, has started its probe and collected some documents and recordings NCB office at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai, DDG Gyaneshwar Singh, who is heading the departmental probe into the allegations of extortion, told media persons.