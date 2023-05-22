scorecardresearch
Sameer Wankhede alleges he’s getting death threats

Wankhede has also approached the Bombay High Court seeking quashing of the CBI FIR.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Sameer Wankhede
Former NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede at CBI office for questioning in a bribery case in connection with Aryan Khan's arrest, in Mumbai, Saturday, May 20, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Former Mumbai NCB chief Sameer Wankhede claimed that he and his wife have been receiving death threats for the past few days. He further said that he write to Mumbai police commissioner in this connection and request for special protection, reported PTI.

Wankhede is under the scanner of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which is probing the alleged Rs 25 crore bribe demand from actor Shah Rukh Khan for not implication his son Aryan Khan in the Cordelia cruise ship drugs bust case. The central agency had booked him and four others on May 11 for alleged criminal conspiracy, bribery as well as extortion.

He claimed that he and his wife Kranti Redkar have been receiving death threats and also abusive messages on social media platforms for the last four days.

The CBI questioned him on Saturday and Sunday in connection with the case in Mumbai.

The FIR against Wankhede and four others was based on a report of then Deputy Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Gyaneshwar Singh, who headed a Special Enquiry Team. The former IRS officer alleged that the FIR was registered against him as he had lodged a complaint against Singh with the National Commission for Scheduled Castes.

Wankhede has also approached the Bombay High Court seeking quashing of the CBI FIR. On Monday, the court had extended his interim protection from any coercive action, such as arrest, till June 8.

Aryan Khan was arrested by NCB on October 3, 2021, following alleged drug seizure onboard the Cruise ship.

First published on: 22-05-2023 at 16:48 IST

