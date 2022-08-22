‘Same nonsense’: BJP rubbishes Manish Sisodia’s claims of ‘offer’ to join party

Hours after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s shocking claims of the BJP offering him to join the party after breaking away with AAP in order to get rid of the CBI and ED cases against him, the ruling party at the Centre dismissed the allegations, stating that both Kejriwal and his deputy are resorting to such measures as they have “no answer to the questions of the people.”

Reacting to the allegations, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said “Arvind Kejriwal ji, if you are honest, then you should answer the question that the public is asking…After 24 hours, a tweet came in reply and the same nonsense in it too.”

Earlier in the day, Sisodia alleged that he has been approached by the BJP to break away from his own party AAP in order to rid himself of the CBI case against him in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam case.

“I have received a message from the BJP — Leave AAP and join BJP. We will ensure that all cases by CBI and ED against you are shut,” Sisodia tweeted.

Saying that he will never bow down before the “corrupt” BJP, Sisodia challenged the party “do what you want to”.

“My reply to the BJP is – I am a descendant of Maharana Pratap, a Rajput. I will cut off my head but will not bow down to the corrupt and conspirators. All the cases against me are false,” he added, daring the BJP to “do what you want to”.

On Friday, the CBI seized Sisodia’s electronic gadgets including a computer and mobile phone after conducting a 14-hour-long raid at his Delhi residence. Sisodia is the key along with 14 others in the FIR filed by the central probing agency as it claimed that there was strong evidence found against him to show that he, along with few government officials, had fast-tracked the now withdrawn excise policy to benefit the liquor licensees, while the public exchequer suffered huge losses.

According to reports, the CBI may hand over the case to the ED in order to probe the money-laundering angle and several financial kickbacks received by Sisodia’s close associates by the liquor lobby which had allegedly benefitted from the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-2022.