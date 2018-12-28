Sambit Patra in trouble! MP court issues warrant against BJP leader for poll code violation

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra

In a major trouble for BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra, a bailable warrant has been against him by a court in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal. Patra is accused in a case of violation of the model code of conduct in Madhya Pradesh. The warrant was issued against Patra by Judicial Magistrate Prakash Kumar Uike after the BJP leader from Odisha did not attend the court despite summons.

The case dates back to October 27 when Patra held a press conference by the roadside in MP Nagar area in Bhopal. Subsequently, the Congress had filed a complaint of violation of the model code of conduct with the poll body. Police registered a case against Patra and others on a complaint filed by the Election Commission. MP Nagar police have filed a charge sheet in the case. Another accused BJP leader S S Uppal was given bail on a personal bond of Rs 5,000.

In the FIR, EC officials said that holding a press conference by blocking a road without due permissions was a violation of the poll code. According to EC officials, organisers of the press conference had sought permission to hold it between 1 pm and 3 pm but held it earlier at 12 noon, which too was a violation. However, the FIR did not have Patra’s name initially. It was added later following a report from the returning officer, PTI reported.