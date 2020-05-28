BJP leader Sambit Patra admitted to Medanta hospital in Gurugram with COVID-19 symptoms

Sambit Patra admitted to Medanta hospital in Gurugram with COVID symptoms.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and spokesperson Sambit Patra has been admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram after he showed symptoms of coronavirus. According to a PTI report, Patra was rushed to the Medanta Medicity here this morning after he developed symptoms of COVID-19.

Sambit Patra is one of the most visible BJP faces on news channels. He is also very active on social media.

He had contested Lok Sabha elections in May 2019 from Puri in Odisha but lost to Pinaki Misra of Biju Janata Dal.