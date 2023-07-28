Sambhaji Bhide questions Mahatma Gandhi’s lineage, Congress demands arrest

Following pro-Hindutva activist Sambhaji Bhide’s statement questioning the lineage of Mahatma Gandhi, the Congress on Friday demanded his arrest, saying that it “could spread hatred in the society”, reports The Indian Express.

Bhide allegedly made the remarks at an event in Maharashtra’s Amravati district.

The controversial hardline right-wing leader, who is the founder of Shri Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan, said, “Mahatma Gandhi’s name is Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, but Karamchand Gandhi was not Mahatma Gandhi’s father. Mohandas was a Muslim landlord.”

He also claimed that there was strong evidence to support that Mohandas was raised by Muslim parents, as reported by India Today.

Speaking at the state Assembly, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan said, “In Amaravati, a person called Sambhaji Bhide made a derogatory remark against the Father of the Nation that could spread hatred in the society. This person must be arrested immediately.”

“How can he roam free after making derogatory remarks about the father of the nation,” he added.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the government will look into his statement before taking any action against him.

A ruckus ensued in the Legislative Assembly, following which Speaker Rahul Narwekar instructed appropriate action on his statement raised by Chavan.