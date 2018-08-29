Samajwadi Party split now official, Shivpal Yadav floats ‘Samajwadi Secular Morcha’, claims support of Mulayam Singh Yadav

Days after he signalled that there was no sign of truce between the warring factions of nephew and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and him, rebel Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav today announced that he has floated a new outfit called “Samajwadi Secular Morcha” for those who are not given due respect in the Samajwadi Party.

Shivpal said that the doors of his Samajwadi Secular Morcha are open for all including those who feel they are being sidelined and are no longer given respect in the Samajwadi Party that is now led by Akhilesh.

“I have constituted Samajwadi Secular Morcha. All those who are not being respected in Samajwadi Party should come with us,” he said.

Shivpal, the younger brother of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, also said that he will hold talks with the smaller parties in order to bring them together. “We will also bring together other smaller parties,” he added.

Shivpal also claimed that Mulayam Singh Yadav will soon join the Samajwadi Secular Morcha.

The development comes days after Shivpal said that he was “still waiting to be assigned some responsibility by the party”. Referring to Akhilesh, he had said, “Almost one and a half years have passed, and for how long will I tolerate being ignored.”

Shivpal’s decision to float Samajwadi Secular Morcha just months ahead of the Lok Sabha polls has reignited the talks of differences within the members of the Yadav family. Last month, Shivpal and Mulayam had skipped the party’s National Executive meet where Akhilesh was authorised to take forward the alliance talks with the “like-minded” parties to fight the BJP in 2019 general elections.