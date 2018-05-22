Samajwadi Party richest among regional parties: Know about others

Hence, the report has analysed the income and expenditure of 32 regional political parties, which have submitted their audit report to the ECI for 2016-17.

The total income of 32 regional political parties in 2016-17 was Rs 321.03 crore, with the Samajwadi Party (SP) showing the highest amount of Rs 82.76 crore, says a report. These 32 regional parties declared a total expenditure of Rs 435.48 crore during the year, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said in a report today. Of these total 32 parties, 17 of them showed Rs 114.45 crore collectively as unspent income. “SP reported having the highest income of Rs 82.76 crore, which forms 25.78 per cent of the total income of all 32 regional parties, followed by TDP (Telugu Desam Party) with an income of Rs 72.92 crore and AIADMK Rs 48.88 crore,” the Delhi-based think tank ADR said.

The total income of top three regional parties — SP, TDP, AIADMK — amounted to Rs 204.56 crore, which makes 63.72 per cent of overall receipts of 32 regional parties together, the report showed. Out of 48 regional parties considered, audit reports of 16 are unavailable for 2016-17 on the website of the Election Commission of India (ECI). This includes some major regional political parties like Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD), it said.

Hence, the report has analysed the income and expenditure of 32 regional political parties, which have submitted their audit report to the ECI for 2016-17. Of the 32 regional parties, 14 have shown a decline in their income in 2016-17 as compared to 2015-16, while 13 have shown an increase in their income.

Five regional parties have not submitted their Income Tax Return (ITR) to the ECI during 2015-16. The total income of 27 regional parties that submitted ITR increased from Rs 291.14 crore in 2015-16 to Rs 316.05 crore in 2016-17, a jump of 8.56 per cent, it said.