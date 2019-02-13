Samajwadi Party Odisha unit threatens to oppose Yogi Adityanath’s visit to state

UP CM Yogi Adityanath (File)

Condemning the incident of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav being stopped at Lucknow airport, the SP’s Odisha unit Tuesday threatened to “oppose” Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s proposed visit to the state next week. Terming the Lucknow airport episode as “illegal and undemocratic”, Samajwadi Party Odisha unit president Rabi Behera claimed that the BJP is a “scared of growing popularity” of Akhilesh Yadav and hence they “directed” the police to detain him at the airport.

“This is unconstitutional and dictatorial. Samajwadi Party Odisha unit will oppose Yogi’s Odisha tour,” Behera said in a statement. He said the SP Odisha unit will meet on February 15 to discuss on how to oppose the visit of Adityanath to Odisha.

“Samajwadi Party Odisha Unit will avenge the dishonor and disrespect to their national president by opposing Yogi in the state,” he said.