Jayant Chaudhary is Akhilesh Yadav’s pick as joint SP-RLD candidate for Rajya Sabha polls

The Samajwadi Party on Thursday named RJD chief Jayant Chaudhary — its alliance partner in Uttar Pradesh — as the joint SP-RLD candidate for Rajya Sabha elections, scheduled to be held on June 10. “Shri Jayant Chaudhary ji will be the joint candidate of Rajya Sabha from Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal,” the SP announced on Twitter.

This comes a day after former Congress leader Kapil Sibal filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls as an Independent candidate supported by the SP. Party leader Javed Ali Khan also filed his nomination for the elections to the Upper House on Wednesday. Khan was previously a Rajya Sabha member from 2014 to 2020.

Earlier, there was buzz that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple Yadav was his likely choice for the Upper House.

The election for 57 Rajya Sabha seats, spanning across 15 states, will be held on June 10. Uttar Pradesh sends a total of 31 members to the Upper House, of which 11 are set to retire on July 4.

This will include five from the BJP, three from Samajwadi Party, two from BSP and one from thr Congress. At present, the BJP has a strength of 22 while SP has five members in the Rajya Sabha. BSP and Congress have three and one members respectively.

With 403 elected members in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, a candidate will require at least 34 votes for victory. The outcome of the state Assembly election held in February-March has changed the equation in the BJP’s favour.

With a strength of 273 in the UP Assembly, the ruling BJP-led NDA is set to get eight members elected to the Upper House while the SP-led opposition alliance, with a strength of 125 legislators, will be able to send three members to the Rajya Sabha.

Two senior BSP leaders — Mr Mishra and Ashok Siddharth — will retire in July, after which it will have only one member, Ramji Gautam, in the Upper House of Parliament.

The five retiring Rajya Sabha MPs of the BJP are Zafar Islam, Shiv Pratap Shukla, Sanjay Seth, Surendra Nagar and Jai Prakash Nishad.

The SP leaders completing their terms include former Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council chairman Sukhram Singh Yadav, whose son Mohit has joined the BJP.

Besides Yadav, the tenure of Reoti Raman Singh and Vishambhar Prasad Nishad will also end in July.