Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, wife, son sent to judicial custody

Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, his legislator wife Tanzin Fatima and MLA son Abdullah Azam were on Wednesday sent to judicial custody for allegedly faking Abdullah’s birth certificate.

“They have been sent to judicial custody till March 2,” Rampur Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Mishra told PTI.

The case relates to a forged birth certificate for Azam’s son Abdullah, who allegedly gave a wrong date of birth while filing his nomination papers for the assembly elections.

The SP indirectly blamed the ruling BJP for the case against Azam Khan, suggesting that it was vendetta.

“The Samajwadi Party doesn’t consider any action taken in revenge appropriate. Governments can’t run on bias,” the party tweeted in Hindi.

“The Samajwadi Party also trusts the judicial process. We have faith in court, we will get justice,” it added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party welcomed the development.

“Azam Khan did politics for himself only. It was for the exploitation of the poor. We welcome the decision of the court to send him to the jail,” BJP spokesperson Chandra Mohan said.

He said SP chief Akhilesh Yadav should give an explanantion on the kind of people associated with him in politics.