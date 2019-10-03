Twitter goes ROFL over Samajwadi Party leader Firoz Khan crying in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue

Samajwadi Party leader Firoz Khan was earlier booked for sexist remarks against Jaya Prada.

Samajwadi Party leader crying video: Firoz Khan, the Samajwadi Party leader from Sambhal, is known for his antics. The latest addition to the leader’s long list of ‘theatrics’ is a video in which he is seen paying a ‘heartfelt’ tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary.

The video, which has now gone viral, shows Firoz Khan crying in front of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi while paying tribute to Bapu.

“Bapu…why did you leave us after getting independence,” the Samajwadi Party leader says while wiping his tears. Party workers present at site try to console the sobbing leader.

As soon as the video went online, there was a storm of hilarious reactions.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions:

Oscar Award Goes To SP Leader Firoz Khan In District Sambhal. ?????? pic.twitter.com/kUkXGWbBD4 — Aneeka (SANU) (@AsYouNtWish) October 2, 2019

Firoz Khan of Samajwadi Party deserves an award for his acting skills!! Not an Oscar, but NaReal (Not real) ?? award ?? pic.twitter.com/36AWKehgw2 — Aakash Verma ???? (@vermaaakash10) October 2, 2019

India’s Got Talent. Winner is SP leader Firoz Khan.

pic.twitter.com/BlvlQ7G9yX — Gaurav Singh (@gaurav_libra) October 2, 2019

Last month, Firoz Khan, in an attempt to dodge the police, had dressed up as a groom wearing a sehra, to enter Rampur to meet senior party leader Azam Khan. He was also booked for making sexist remarks against actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada during Lok Sabha election campaigning. “Evenings in Rampur will become colourful this election season with ghunghroo and thumkas,” the leader had allegedly said.